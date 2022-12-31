Why I hate stingy men – Writer, Chidera Slumflower

Chidera Eggerue, a British-Nigerian author also known as Chidera Sunflower, has stated that she dislikes stingy men.

She explained that her dislike for stingy men comes from the idea of feeling unappreciated because a wealthy man would want to take her to bed without giving her money.

Chidera, who was speaking on a podcast, stated that dating a wealthy man who is not generous is a waste of time.

The writer stated that his refusal to give her money is equivalent to him not wanting to see her happy because it implies that he is comfortable watching his woman struggle despite being wealthy.

According to her, stinginess is enough for someone to know how the person that likes them would treat them if they get into a serious relationship.

Chidera said she does not have a sense of entitlement of being pampered with money because she is beautiful but she feels it’s wrong for a man to hoard his resources while expecting her to give him her body.

