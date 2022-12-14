Young man gifts dad new car to show appreciation for raising him (Video)

A young Nigerian man bought his father a new car, making him happy in the process.

It was a joyful moment for both father and son when he gave the man a Lexus SUV.

He uploaded a video on TikTok showing the moment in which he handed his father the car and received a warm handshake from him.

Another scene in the video shows the young boy’s father stepping out of his new ride majestically.

He captioned the post with a congratulatory note; ”Congratulations from me to my dad. Forever grateful”

The youth added via his comment section on his TikTok that it is his way of showing his gratitude for the one who raised him.

Watch the video below: