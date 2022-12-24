Young man given a makeover after being caught stealing liquor (Video)

A burglar’s face has changed dramatically after he was allegedly caught stealing liquor in Osogbo.

The young man was apparently apprehended by enraged residents who decided to give him the beating of his life.

Following his arrest, he was interviewed by a journalist, to whom he revealed that he had been stealing from liquor stores for the past four years.

The burglar’s face appears swollen in viral videos after he allegedly received several hits to the face.

Watch the video below:

In reaction, paulcleverlee wrote: “They turned him to Asian straight ; Mattew Ha Ja Yee”

iamsupernaturalvictor wrote: “It’s that why they switched his Nationality to Chinese?”

mrpresidennnt wrote: “Omooo Shey na Panel [email protected] redesign him face like that ni or is he legally blind”