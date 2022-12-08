TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man arrested for cutting receptionist’s n*pple after posing…

Drama as married woman catches husband with his side chick…

“I feel so bad when I remember I’ll d!e young, just…

Zainab Balogun’s marriage to billionaire husband, Dikko Nwachukwu reportedly crashes

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

According to reports, Zainab Balogun, a well-known Nollywood actress, and her husband had troubled marriage following a string of misunderstandings that caused her to leave her marital home.

Only four years after their nuptials, the billionaire businessman Dikko Nwachukwu and the actress are rumored to be having marital difficulties.

According to sources, Zainab left her husband’s home and deleted all of her husband’s photos from her social media profiles.

READ ALSO

Oritse Femi’s wife dumps him for having two kids with his…

“A1 in clout chasing” — Netizens react as Solomon Buchi…

An Instagram blogger who shared the information wrote:

“Actress Zainab Balogun marriage to her billionaire husband Dikko Nwachukwu hits the rock, they have been having issues in their marriage and zainab has moved out of the Marraige twice and returned but be like this time she mean business as she yanks off Nwachukwu name and picture comot for her profile and moved out of the house, We pray both parties finds peace. I come in peace”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man arrested for cutting receptionist’s n*pple after posing as a job…

Drama as married woman catches husband with his side chick (Video)

“I feel so bad when I remember I’ll d!e young, just two years…

“The moment I dread the most is here” – Yvonne Jegede opens up…

D’banj finally breaks silence on N-Power fraud allegation

Reactions as grandma ties grandaughter with rope while taking a stroll (Video)

“Igbo wey go havard” – Fans shade Maria as she slams her…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Zainab Balogun’s marriage to billionaire husband, Dikko Nwachukwu reportedly…

“Carter Efe be warned, you go suffer” — Berri Tiga (Video)

Woman waiting for the fruit of the womb for 17years conceives after getting…

“Catch them young” – Man falls in love with 19-year-old hotel…

I started paying school fees with my earnings in JSS1 – The…

Man celebrates his wife for using her money to buy loads of foodstuff for…

“Igbo wey go havard” – Fans shade Maria as she slams her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More