Zainab Balogun’s marriage to billionaire husband, Dikko Nwachukwu reportedly crashes

According to reports, Zainab Balogun, a well-known Nollywood actress, and her husband had troubled marriage following a string of misunderstandings that caused her to leave her marital home.

Only four years after their nuptials, the billionaire businessman Dikko Nwachukwu and the actress are rumored to be having marital difficulties.

According to sources, Zainab left her husband’s home and deleted all of her husband’s photos from her social media profiles.

An Instagram blogger who shared the information wrote:

“Actress Zainab Balogun marriage to her billionaire husband Dikko Nwachukwu hits the rock, they have been having issues in their marriage and zainab has moved out of the Marraige twice and returned but be like this time she mean business as she yanks off Nwachukwu name and picture comot for her profile and moved out of the house, We pray both parties finds peace. I come in peace”