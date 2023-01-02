“He forced me to make the apology and I fell for it” – Fancy Acholonu clears the air on her public apology to Alex Ekubo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Fancy Acholonu, an American model and ex-fiancee of Alex Ekubo, has provided additional details about her public apology to the actor.

In response to a fan’s question, Fancy clarified rumors about the reason for her apology and rumored reconciliation with him.

READ ALSO

Fancy Acholonu confirmed that she was forced to apologize and that she accepted it, however, her eyes are now fully open.

Fancy stated that there isn’t any truth to reports that the American model and Alex Ekubo have reconciled.

The fan wrote, “Did Alex convince u yo make that apology post? I saw something on the blogs. If he did. Sis that is extremely manipulative you should run for your life. He only wanted to use you for revenge”.

Fancy replied,

“Yes he did. It’s true. I fell for it. My eyes are now fully open. I’m at peace & now have full understanding”.

