“Losing you has felt like a grief” – Alex Ekubo’s ex fiance, Fancy Acholonu tenders public apology to him and his family

By Ezie Innocent

American model and actress, Fancy Acholonu,  the ex-fiance of popular Nigerian actor, Alex Ekubo has publicly apologized to him and his family.

The model revealed how difficult it was for her since she lost him.

Fancy stated clearly that she is not afraid to be vulnerable and to express her love for him. She admitted that the way she handled their breakup must have hurt him and his family.

She realized her actions were out of character and that she could have controlled her emotions and avoided being so overreactive.

Taking to her IG, she wrote,

“Like our shirt says, Nothing makes sense when we’re apart @alexxekubo you still have my heart. I miss you, I love you, and I’m truly sorry for all the hurt & pain you and your family went through with our breakup.

My actions in how I handled things was out of my character. I should have controlled my emotions and bit been so overreactive. I said too much, I did too much. Please forgive me. I’ve learned my lesson in how to handle situations.

I haven’t expressed myself properly. I’m not afraid to be vulnerable and sat you, your family & friends still mean the world to me. Losing you has felt like grief. Love heals”.

