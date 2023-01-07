“How I fought my way out of the situation” – Juliet Ibrahim opens up on surviving domestic violence

Juliet Ibrahim, a popular Ghanaian actress, has opened up on surviving domestic violence in her past relationships as she advises people on how to walk away from abusive relationships.

The actress gave the advice during an Instagram story interaction after a fan asked her for advice on how to handle a domestic violence situation.

“Hello queen, pls what is your honest take on domestic violence? Stay and pray for change or walk away,” the fan asked.

Ibrahim opened up about being a victim of domestic violence and said that just like her, others should break free from such relationships.

She explained that she fought her way out of the situation, but not without a strategy and external help. Juliet stressed that it is important to speak to someone and plan an escape.

She said, “I told him what he did was raped and he said but we were in a relationship. But I was I ready that was the question, did I say I was in the mood? I kept saying no, stop it, stop it, you pin me down and you’re doing whatever you wanted to do and you’re smiling saying don’t worry. And you’re kissing whist I am crying, that means you’re a rapist and I had to leave that relationship. I fought my way out of that relationship because he even locked me up in his house for days until my sister Sonia came to find me. I was scared, uncertain of what to do because this guy was huge and taller than me he can raise you above the wall. And just imagine that it was every day. You’re naive. Who do you go and tell? Who would come and fight for you? But ladies you can report it now, go and report. If your husband is forcing you to do when you’re not in the mood it is rape and I tell these men that you cannot force a woman,”she said.