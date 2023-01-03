“I’m alive, I came out alive”- Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah speaks after ex-fiance released her n*** video

Empress Njamah, a Nollywood actress, has thanked her fans despite the ongoing saga with her ex-fiance.

TheinfoNG recalls that Josh Wade, Empress Njamah’s estranged fiance, released her nude videos a few hours ago.

According to reports, Josh formed a WhatsApp group to which he invited several people and began posting private videos of Empress.

The estranged fiance shared several videos he took of her in her home, including some of her taking a bath.

In one of the videos making rounds, Josh Wade confessed that he misses the actress and is a bit confused. He also warned the embattled actress to stop spreading false rumours of him being unable to travel.

She said,

“I am just confused. I swear to God I just miss you. Seriously, I just miss you. That’s the real truth, that’s no joke. But please, stop telling people that I can’t travel. Don’t do that, I beg you please”.

Now speaking out, Empress Njamah has assured her fans that she is very fine and alive.

“nobody can bring me down, I’m alive, love you guys for all the love, support, and messages, I’m alive, i spoke many ladies hiding in situations as this but i spoke out and I’m alive””

Watch the video below: