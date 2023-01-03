TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man goes viral after flaunting physically challenged lover…

“He forced me to make the apology and I fell for it” –…

Reactions as WhatsApp chats between Korra Obidi’s sister,…

“I’m alive, I came out alive”- Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah speaks after ex-fiance released her n*** video

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Empress Njamah, a Nollywood actress, has thanked her fans despite the ongoing saga with her ex-fiance.

TheinfoNG recalls that Josh Wade, Empress Njamah’s estranged fiance, released her nude videos a few hours ago.

According to reports, Josh formed a WhatsApp group to which he invited several people and began posting private videos of Empress.

READ ALSO

Uche Maduagwu reacts to Empress Njamah’s leaked n*** video,…

Anita Joseph, Olori Tobi Phillips, others react to Empress…

The estranged fiance shared several videos he took of her in her home, including some of her taking a bath.

In one of the videos making rounds, Josh Wade confessed that he misses the actress and is a bit confused. He also warned the embattled actress to stop spreading false rumours of him being unable to travel.

She said,

“I am just confused. I swear to God I just miss you. Seriously, I just miss you. That’s the real truth, that’s no joke. But please, stop telling people that I can’t travel. Don’t do that, I beg you please”.

Now speaking out, Empress Njamah has assured her fans that she is very fine and alive.

“nobody can bring me down, I’m alive, love you guys for all the love, support, and messages, I’m alive, i spoke many ladies hiding in situations as this but i spoke out and I’m alive””

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man goes viral after flaunting physically challenged lover (Video)

“He forced me to make the apology and I fell for it” – Fancy Acholonu…

Reactions as WhatsApp chats between Korra Obidi’s sister, Nancy and Justin…

“Na God go punish una” – Burna Boy blasts aggrieved fans after…

“Finally no longer under anyone’s control, I’m free” – Fancy Acholonu jubilates…

VIDEO: “Stop telling people I can’t travel” – Actress Empress…

Tonto Dikeh reacts to Empress Njamah’s leaked videos

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I’m alive, I came out alive”- Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah speaks after…

Nigerian lady accuses her ex of being impotent as she welcomes a baby with…

Popular herbalist dies in hotel after allegedly sleeping with with…

“She doesn’t deserve a Man like me” – Yomi Gold divorces new wife months…

Mentally challenged woman delivers baby boy in uncompleted building in Oyo

I thought you were classy – Nkechi Blessing berates Alexx Ekubo’s ex

Man goes viral after flaunting physically challenged lover (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More