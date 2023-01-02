VIDEO: “Stop telling people I can’t travel” – Actress Empress Njamah’s ex-fiance cautions as he releases her nude

Estranged fiance to Actress, Empress Njamah has cautioned her to stop saying telling people he can’t travel out at the same time revealing that he misses her.

According to a rumor going around, Josh created a WhatsApp group, joined a number of individuals, and started releasing personal footage of Empress.

The former partner shared multiple recordings of her in her home, some of which showed her having a bath.

Josh Wade acknowledged missing the actress and admitting to being perplexed in one of the viral recordings. He also issued a warning to the troubled actress to quit making up stories about his inability to travel.

“I am just confused. I swear to God I just miss you. Seriously, I just miss you. That’s the real truth, that’s no joke. But please, stop telling people that I can’t travel. Don’t do that, I beg you please”.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

THEINFONG recalls that few weeks back, the estranged fiance of Empress Njamah threatened to release private videos of her.