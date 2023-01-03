Man goes viral after flaunting physically challenged lover (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A young man has gone viral on social media after flaunting his physically challenged lover.

In a trending video, the young man was seen smiling excitedly while carrying his baby girl in his arms.

Another video showed them standing together and the height difference between the lovers could be easily spotted.

Reacting to the video, many netizens commended the couple while some others expressed shock.

@lc.maria001 said:
“If d woman happens to b d man ppl will start shouting women and money. Congratulations to you ppl.”

@ak_akgyapomaah said:
“Waaao God bless you so much keep on make her happy.”

@catherineakortah2 reacted:
“Woooow happy marriage may God protect your home. This is indeed so beautiful to see.”

