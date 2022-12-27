UNIZIK student arrested for kidnapping best friend days after flaunting money online

A 400-level Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) student from Awka has been arrested for allegedly masterminding his best friend’s kidnapping.

Ndome Godsent Ogar was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Anambra State Police Command.

The suspect, a medical student, was said to have conspired with others to kidnap his friend, a 300-level student from the Medical Laboratory department.

A video making the rounds online shows Ndome being interrogated about the criminal activity. He confessed that his gang demanded a N4million ransom, which was paid.

The suspect also reportedly kidnapped a primary one pupil in Umuanuka Otolo Nnewi and a ransom of N700k was paid before the child was released.

This comes days after he went viral on social media for flaunting money in a hotel room and talking about having fun at night.

