TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“May Zukwanike” – Actor Yul Edochie tells wife, May as he…

Mixed reactions trail video of Stan Nze turning down his wife,…

“If beauty was a person” – Iyabo Ojo, others gush over…

UNIZIK student arrested for kidnapping best friend days after flaunting money online

News
By Ezie Innocent

A 400-level Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) student from Awka has been arrested for allegedly masterminding his best friend’s kidnapping.

Ndome Godsent Ogar was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Anambra State Police Command.

The suspect, a medical student, was said to have conspired with others to kidnap his friend, a 300-level student from the Medical Laboratory department.

READ ALSO

Lecturer nabs his wife in hotel room with his student

Woman kidnaps husband, demands N2 million as ransom in Akwa…

A video making the rounds online shows Ndome being interrogated about the criminal activity. He confessed that his gang demanded a N4million ransom, which was paid.

The suspect also reportedly kidnapped a primary one pupil in Umuanuka Otolo Nnewi and a ransom of N700k was paid before the child was released.

This comes days after he went viral on social media for flaunting money in a hotel room and talking about having fun at night.

Watch video of the interrogation below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“May Zukwanike” – Actor Yul Edochie tells wife, May as he reacts to a…

Mixed reactions trail video of Stan Nze turning down his wife, Blessing Obasi in…

“If beauty was a person” – Iyabo Ojo, others gush over Sophia Momodu and…

Singer Davido, Chioma and the Adeleke’s spend Christmas together in Saint…

No man is taking me serious – Ex-wife to pastor cries out as she shows off her…

Man in pain as wife starts sleeping with other men after catching him with a…

Being a good girl doesn’t pay, if you like don’t wise up in 2023…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

UNIZIK student arrested for kidnapping best friend days after flaunting money…

“Big Wiz no show love o” – Nigerian man shares video of…

“My daddy’s song always plays when I get into the car” –…

“I thought it was a lie” – Lady reveals what she found out…

Man finds out after 4 years that his babe got married 2 years into their…

Wife goes crazy as husband pays her a surprise visit after being away for months…

Video: I was single for four years before meeting Ivy – Paul Okoye

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More