Reactions as Carter Efe’s girlfriend tattoos his name on her back (Video)

Popular comedian and singer Carter Efe’s girlfriend, Nuella tattoos his name on her back.

The young woman displayed her new tattoo in a video that is going viral online.

To express how deeply in love she is with the socialite, she inscribed his first name, “Efe,” in large letters on her back.

Watch the video below;

The clip has stirred reactions from social media users;

baddoooosneh_ wrote, “Lmaoo 😂😂 GOD Abeg ooo 😂😂 make Carter no sha serve the babe breakfast cause who wan marry her with another man name for her back 😂😂”.

ibrahimwariz01 wrote, “True love confirm keh 😂😂😂”.

shez_toviawealth wrote, “Na man i go tattoo him name for my body i dey fine, me sef wan prove my love to sm1’s son 😒”.

chinedu_c_divine wrote: “What money cannot do does not exist”