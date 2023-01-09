Toyin Abraham teary as fan cries a river after meeting her for the first time (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham was left emotional after coming across a fan who cried at the sight of her.

The sensational thespian who recently released her new movie entitled “IJAKUMO” went to a cinema when a fan spotted her and became overwhelmed with emotions.

Following the encounter, an emotional Toyin Abraham took to her social media page to comment on the positive influence she has on the Nigerian youths.

She wrote:

“This is one of the biggest moment in my life as an actress😭😭😭Today I realized how I impact youths and I promise to always be a good role model to you all🙏🙏🙏 @adeolaawokoya I love you so much and welcome to my world🤜🤜,”

Watch the video below: