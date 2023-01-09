TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how lady who came to preach to him ended up in his…

Actress Lizzy Gold ‘disowns’ Destiny Etiko as she…

‘I no wan loose guard’ – Burna Boy narrates how he retreated from…

Toyin Abraham teary as fan cries a river after meeting her for the first time (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham was left emotional after coming across a fan who cried at the sight of her.

The sensational thespian who recently released her new movie entitled “IJAKUMO” went to a cinema when a fan spotted her and became overwhelmed with emotions.

Following the encounter, an emotional Toyin Abraham took to her social media page to comment on the positive influence she has on the Nigerian youths.

READ ALSO

Video of Toyin Abraham asking comedian Sydney Talker for…

Man who got infected with HIV after tattooing Bobrisky on…

She wrote:

“This is one of the biggest moment in my life as an actress😭😭😭Today I realized how I impact youths and I promise to always be a good role model to you all🙏🙏🙏 @adeolaawokoya I love you so much and welcome to my world🤜🤜,”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how lady who came to preach to him ended up in his bed

Actress Lizzy Gold ‘disowns’ Destiny Etiko as she flaunts new…

‘I no wan loose guard’ – Burna Boy narrates how he retreated from wooing pretty…

“Who dey shake am?!” – Hilarious moment Sabinus cries out for dear…

“Wahala wahala” — Portable screams after climbing platform where he almost fell…

“What is your motive” – Venita Akpofure quizzes Fancy Acholonu over Alex…

“The best of them all” – Judy Austin celebrates husband, Yul Edochie on…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

What is Ned doing to Regina?” – Video of Regina and Ned Nwoko stirs…

Toyin Abraham teary as fan cries a river after meeting her for the first time…

‘I no wan loose guard’ – Burna Boy narrates how he retreated from wooing pretty…

Woman confronts husband for giving only his parents money out of his N900k…

The thought of marriage is getting scary – BBNaija’s Tochi

My lover is cheating with another woman – Side chic cries out

“Who dey shake am?!” – Hilarious moment Sabinus cries out for dear…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More