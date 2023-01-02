Uche Maduagwu reacts to Empress Njamah’s leaked n*** video, uses her as a case study for his female colleagues

Uche Maduagwu, a Nollywood actor, has reacted to the leaked nude video of his female colleague, Empress Njamah.

TheinfoNG reported hours ago that the actress’s estranged fiance had carried out his threat by releasing her private video.

In response, Uche Maduagwu believes Empress Njamah is being punished for her cruelty to men.

Using her as a case study, Uche Maduagwu advised other female colleagues to learn from her.

“Na KARMA dey follow EMPRESS. Over sabi no good sometimes. She thought this man go be like others but the gods remember am. It is dad what is happening to her. She is a colleague but this one go be lesson to other actress Wey think sey Dem wise in chop and clean mouth relationships. What this guy is doing is WRONG”.