Wizkid’s son, Zion gives out his toys to kids at orphanage home in Ghana (Photos/Video)

Zion, the son of Nigerian music icon Ayodeji “Wizkid” Balogun, has offered his toys to orphaned children in Ghana.

The youngster and his mother, Jada Pollock, visited an orphanage in Dodowa as part of a campaign to raise money for the facility.

A clip from the broadcast showed Zion visiting with some of his garments while also handing out toys to the children one by one.

Many people were touched by the boy’s thoughtful act, and they praised him for it. However, they questioned why it was not done in Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

horlolarcash; No child for Nigeria 🇳🇬 abi getat abeg

young____sony; Is like this boy go help pass una wizkid

maryourwah619; Na him papa tell am lowkey… the boys no happy drop them

synatycollections; Nigeria children no deserve dis? Cos I don’t understand 🤷🏽‍♀️ y GHANA 🚶‍♀️

mainegolf_30; Lol he Dey show say he no come from the werey mind 😂😂

kvng_urban; He doesn’t look happy 😂😂😂

Teach them young 👏👏👏nice one starboy

qwindrikspelz; The boy de show working 👏 heart of a father’s son na e papa hrt e carry ❤️👏 Fc to the world🦅🦅