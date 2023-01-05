TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man goes viral after flaunting physically challenged lover…

“I’m alive, I came out alive”- Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah…

Tonto Dikeh reacts to Empress Njamah’s leaked videos

Wizkid’s son, Zion gives out his toys to kids at orphanage home in Ghana (Photos/Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Zion, the son of Nigerian music icon Ayodeji “Wizkid” Balogun, has offered his toys to orphaned children in Ghana.

The youngster and his mother, Jada Pollock, visited an orphanage in Dodowa as part of a campaign to raise money for the facility.

A clip from the broadcast showed Zion visiting with some of his garments while also handing out toys to the children one by one.

READ ALSO

I won’t let anyone make me unhappy – Wizkid’s baby mama,…

Wizkid shuts down Lagos as he takes new Lamborghini Urus for…

Many people were touched by the boy’s thoughtful act, and they praised him for it. However, they questioned why it was not done in Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

horlolarcash; No child for Nigeria 🇳🇬 abi getat abeg

young____sony; Is like this boy go help pass una wizkid

maryourwah619; Na him papa tell am lowkey… the boys no happy drop them

synatycollections; Nigeria children no deserve dis? Cos I don’t understand 🤷🏽‍♀️ y GHANA 🚶‍♀️

mainegolf_30; Lol he Dey show say he no come from the werey mind 😂😂

kvng_urban; He doesn’t look happy 😂😂😂

Teach them young 👏👏👏nice one starboy

qwindrikspelz; The boy de show working 👏 heart of a father’s son na e papa hrt e carry ❤️👏 Fc to the world🦅🦅

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man goes viral after flaunting physically challenged lover (Video)

“I’m alive, I came out alive”- Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah speaks after…

Tonto Dikeh reacts to Empress Njamah’s leaked videos

Alex Ekubo’s sister, Ifeoma drops bombshell on their failed engagement (Video)

Popular herbalist dies in hotel after allegedly sleeping with pastor’s…

I was insulted for living in rented apartment – Actress, Ruby Ojiakor says as…

I thought you were classy – Nkechi Blessing berates Alexx Ekubo’s ex

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Singer Davido pays Chioma’s bride price in full at Ezeala Odu, Imo state

Graduate shares testimony after surviving two accidents in one day

VIDEO: BBNaija’s Nini reacts to her rumoured engagement to Saga

People sell my contact to strangers to beg me for money – Don Jazzy laments

I’m the biggest Influencer in Nigeria – Carter Efe brags

Wizkid’s son, Zion gives out his toys to kids at orphanage home in Ghana…

American Actress, Gabrielle Union opens up on her failed marriage Chris Howard

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More