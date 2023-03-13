“7 years in ashewo business” – Nigerian lady celebrates as she lists achievement

A lady on TikTok with the name Swtzara.2 has thanked God for a successful journey in the commercial s*x business.

In the video, she listed her achievements while saying that it can only be God.

In her words:

“7 years in ashawo business. For myself a mansion. A car for my dad, a shop for my mum. My siblings are going to the best school in Nigeria. It can only be God.”

Netizens rushed to the comments to congratulate her.

Baby Love4571:

“My dear you did really well for yourself some girls carry their own buy loud and colorado.”

s3fa:

“congratulations girl. even tho it isn’t good to do,you did it for a good purpose and im glad you achieved wat u wanted.”

aminamusa490:

“Aww fag. nice one n more grace to your elbow sis but dont u think is high time u start a new live since u have aquired alot alrdy?”

See full video here: