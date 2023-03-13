A lady on TikTok with the name Swtzara.2 has thanked God for a successful journey in the commercial s*x business.
In the video, she listed her achievements while saying that it can only be God.
In her words:
“7 years in ashawo business. For myself a mansion. A car for my dad, a shop for my mum. My siblings are going to the best school in Nigeria. It can only be God.”
Netizens rushed to the comments to congratulate her.
Baby Love4571:
“My dear you did really well for yourself some girls carry their own buy loud and colorado.”
s3fa:
“congratulations girl. even tho it isn’t good to do,you did it for a good purpose and im glad you achieved wat u wanted.”
aminamusa490:
“Aww fag. nice one n more grace to your elbow sis but dont u think is high time u start a new live since u have aquired alot alrdy?”
See full video here:
@swtzara.2
