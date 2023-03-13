TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady named Esthersky on tiktok has come out to congratulate Cubana chief priest after a Kenyan woman has claimed to have had a son for him. 

Social media was on fire over the weekend after a lady had alleged that her son belonged to Cubana chief priest.  

In the video, Esthersky said:

“Congratulations Cubana Chief Priest. You know I’ve said this thing before and I’ll say it again. Mem wey dey over post post their wives on social media, na them be the highest cheat. I said this thing before. Mem wey dey post their wives 24/7. You’ll see them posting on their DP, WhatsApp DP, WhatsApp status, you’re the apple of my heart, I love you…Side chic no dey vex, no posting na wash because those mem wey dey post their wife, na them dey cheat pass.” 

Cubana Chiefpriest is known to always flaunt his wife but has denied being the owner of this child.

