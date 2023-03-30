TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor Yul Edochie and wife, May loses son

Drama as lady sees her boyfriend on date with woman not knowing…

Whitemoney breaks down in tears as he tenders deep apology to…

Actor Yul Edochie and wife, May loses son

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and his first wife, May Edochie have lost their son to the Cold hands of death.

Reports making the rounds online have disclosed that the boy was rushed to the hospital yesterday after he fell unconscious.

It was also learned that May’s sister who was at the scene stated that the boy had been up all night studying in preparation for his exams.

READ ALSO

Only a man with two wives know which of them owns his heart…

“A legendary father and grandfather” May Edochie joins Judy…

Following the boy’s exams, he had joined his friends at the school to play soccer and that was when he suddenly developed seizure and was immediately taken to Mother and Child Hospital.

Despite the doctors efforts made to revive him, the boy was not able to be saved, the reports also added.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor Yul Edochie and wife, May loses son

Drama as lady sees her boyfriend on date with woman not knowing she’s his…

Whitemoney breaks down in tears as he tenders deep apology to Victoria Inyama,…

Singer Davido storms Billionaire , Tony Elumelu’s house for his daughter’s 21st…

Skit maker, Cute Abiola splashes millions on two luxurious cars

Actress Oma Nnadi and husband recreate Omotola Ekeinde’s iconic steamy bedroom…

“It’ll be a crime against myself and humanity to give all this beauty and…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“We owe White Money an apology” – Reactions as 21-yr-old singer, Boy…

Actor Yul Edochie and wife, May loses son

Nigerian father, son jointly perform life-saving surgery

Lady shares how she discovered her pastor husband of 10 years had another wife…

Singer Davido storms Billionaire , Tony Elumelu’s house for his daughter’s 21st…

Ghanaian star, Shatta Wale begs Tinubu to adopt him

It’s none of your business if men give us money – Businesswoman, Valanchi slams…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More