Actor Yul Edochie and wife, May loses son

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and his first wife, May Edochie have lost their son to the Cold hands of death.

Reports making the rounds online have disclosed that the boy was rushed to the hospital yesterday after he fell unconscious.

It was also learned that May’s sister who was at the scene stated that the boy had been up all night studying in preparation for his exams.

Following the boy’s exams, he had joined his friends at the school to play soccer and that was when he suddenly developed seizure and was immediately taken to Mother and Child Hospital.

Despite the doctors efforts made to revive him, the boy was not able to be saved, the reports also added.