Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu has called out Mallams in Kaduna for endorsing the APC gubernatorial candidate, Uba Sani. 

She said that the Mallams were being hypocritical by endorsing someone whose bedroom videos with another woman who was not his wife leaked.

In her words:

“The Kaduna APC gubernatorial candidate was in a video butt naked with another woman that is not his wife. Guess who are at the fore front of endorsing him! You guessed right! Mallams. If it was a woman the Nigerian sharia court would have been flexing for her to be killed.”

Oscify added by saying:

“That is why someone will rig election and tell his people that it is the will of Allah. They just make people hate their friends and make them worship their real enemies. Largely because of money”

