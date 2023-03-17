TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Following the upcoming gubernatorial elections, the Nigerian police has sworn that anyone who intends to disrupt the elections will die. 

They made this statement as they promised to fight against any disturbances that might suffice during the election. 

Their statement read:

“Anyone that intends to disrupt elections should be ready to die”

Netizens didn’t believe them as they rushed to the comments to express themselves. They said: 

misswande:

“Abeg make we hear word a * everything na mouth. My oluomo and his boys will still disrupt Lagos state election and nothing will happen to them cos the police force is scared of them.. Shioor”

ohiaan:

“This na normal album dey always dish out na, make una enter studio create new one”

smplyugochi:

“Tomorrow will come now, they will not still do anything”

