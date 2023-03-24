Apostle Chibuzor relocates veteran actor, Aguba to new house in his village

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), has expressed happiness over the return of veteran Nollywood actor Kenneth Aguba to his birthplace.

Recall that in 2022 Enugu concerned Nigerians complained about the actor’s homelessness, and the cleric removed him from the streets as a result.

He was first relocated to Chibuzor’s OPM estate in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, where he was informed that he was entitled to free sustenance for as long as he desired.

A few months after the kind deed, the minister announced on Facebook that he had secured a home for Aguba in his hometown, saying the actor had expressed a desire to return to Enugu.

The cleric also said that Aguba would placed under monthly allowance.

The post reads; “THE RETURN OF AGUBA

Today, 22nd March 2023 the veteran Nollywood actor Kenneth Chinwetalu popularly known as AGUBA returns to his hometown Enugu State.

This is after a some months since the general overseer of OPM found him homeless and brought him to Port Harcourt, gave him a home, cared for him, had him medically evaluated and treated him properly.

Now he returns to his hometown, Enugu, where the man of God has gotten him an apartment, a care giver who Apostle chibuzor placed on monthly allowance and currently looking for a good shop to established a business for him because Enugu is where he said he desires to be, his hometown. AGUBA NO MORE HOMELESS.”