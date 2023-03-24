TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“He died in the middle of s*x” – Lady narrates how she lost…

Nigerians call for ban of new Hollywood horror movie ‘Children of…

Just N50k – Mechanic who returned N10.8m reveals amount he…

Apostle Chibuzor relocates veteran actor, Aguba to new house in his village

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), has expressed happiness over the return of veteran Nollywood actor Kenneth Aguba to his birthplace.

Recall that in 2022 Enugu concerned Nigerians complained about the actor’s homelessness, and the cleric removed him from the streets as a result.

He was first relocated to Chibuzor’s OPM estate in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, where he was informed that he was entitled to free sustenance for as long as he desired.

READ ALSO

I haven’t seen a wife, but I insist she must have Masters…

I’m still young, marriage is not my problem, I want…

A few months after the kind deed, the minister announced on Facebook that he had secured a home for Aguba in his hometown, saying the actor had expressed a desire to return to Enugu.

The cleric also said that Aguba would placed under monthly allowance.

The post reads; “THE RETURN OF AGUBA

Today, 22nd March 2023 the veteran Nollywood actor Kenneth Chinwetalu popularly known as AGUBA returns to his hometown Enugu State.

This is after a some months since the general overseer of OPM found him homeless and brought him to Port Harcourt, gave him a home, cared for him, had him medically evaluated and treated him properly.

Now he returns to his hometown, Enugu, where the man of God has gotten him an apartment, a care giver who Apostle chibuzor placed on monthly allowance and currently looking for a good shop to established a business for him because Enugu is where he said he desires to be, his hometown. AGUBA NO MORE HOMELESS.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“He died in the middle of s*x” – Lady narrates how she lost her boyfriend

Nigerians call for ban of new Hollywood horror movie ‘Children of the Corn’

Just N50k – Mechanic who returned N10.8m reveals amount he received as reward

“I used all my savings” – Lady cries out as boyfriend blocks…

“Please get pregnant for your husband” – Anita Joseph under fire

Online loan firm reportedly tracks down and arrests client who failed to repay…

“I didn’t expect to be hurt” BBNaija’s Vee Iye opens up on her break-up with Neo…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Apostle Chibuzor relocates veteran actor, Aguba to new house in his village

Couple who broke up last year tie the knot months after getting back together

Abroad-based lady wails after her brother squandered money she sent for land and…

Nigerians call for ban of new Hollywood horror movie ‘Children of the Corn’

“Take care of him; he left me because of you” – Heartbroken lady tells…

Online loan firm reportedly tracks down and arrests client who failed to repay…

Young mother cries out in devastation as she becomes a widow at 30

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More