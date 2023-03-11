Big girl spoils herself by paying N250k to watch movie in VIP cinema

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A beautiful Nigerian big girl has shown social media users how she lives a life of luxury at her personal expense.

The lady said she took herself on a solo date and paid N250,000 to watch a movie at the VIP section of the topnotch Film House studio.

She shared a video that showed the moment she arrived at the cinema, paid the payment and went to the VIP section to watch the movie for the night.

The cinema room is meant to house 16 people but she paid for the entire seas and settled into the room like it was her home.

She was served a variety of dishes which she was not able to finish so she had to take them home, but she said that at the end of the night she enjoyed her outing.

Watch the video below:

Reacting, willy_kanga said; She actually has money..

ibehflamez; Na who hold phone pay for the Cinema we know

alahaja_armani; Na Clarence Peters dey video you ryt? 😂 Solo trip with automatic video director 😂

_kingest; Why you carry the food go house 😂 you for leave am as per big girl 😂

ms.oyinwealth; Thank you for the update, I never knew it’s was this cheap 🥴 I’ve a date with my girls

wolf_of_wall_street31; Ahhh Movie wey i go watch for Netnaija 😁😁

evablings_hair; Thank God you finally made it congratulation dearie 😂

