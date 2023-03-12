Corps member who died in Lagos train accident laid to rest

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Oreoluwa Aina, a 28-year-old National Youth Corps member killed in a train accident in Lagos on March 9, has been laid to rest.

According to the state government, Aina was one of six victims who died in the accident that occurred in the PWD area of the state.

The late corps member was working with the Curriculum Services Department of the Lagos State Ministry of Education in Alausa at the time of the incident.

The burial took place on Saturday at Atan cemetery, with the presence of a delegation from the state government led by the Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo.

The family members of the deceased and the State Coordinator of the NYSC, Yetunde Baderinwa, were also in attendance.

