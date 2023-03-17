Davido spotted having a good time with friends after deleting most of his Instagram posts (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Afrobeats sensation, Davido has been spotted having a swell time with his friends and family.

After a lengthy social media hiatus, fans and loved ones have been waiting for the performer to share his first post.

It would be recalled how some overzealous Davido supporters protested his silence in the streets a few days ago while carrying placards.

It can also be recalled that Davido recently used his Instagram profile to delete over 4000 pictures and videos from it, leaving only three. Additionally, he removed his DP from his profile. As a result of Davido’s action, the singer’s admirers started the “Davido no DP” trend.

As his fans continue to wait for his return on social media, Davido could be seen having a lot of fun with his family in a recent video that has surfaced online.

