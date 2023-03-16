TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nollywood actor and Labour Party candidate for house of assembly, Olumide Owuru has revealed on Twitter that he was attacked on Tuesday during his campaign. 

The campaign was meant to take place at Iponri, Surulere but he and his team were attacked. In his post he said:

“My team and I were attacked on Tuesday as we attempted to campaign at Iponri, Surulere. A member of my team was injured, but we are thankful the incident didn’t. escalate past the level it was. The case has been reported at the Iponri police station.”

“I am not deterred by the incident. Instead I am more committed to seeing this through. We will pass through the wards in constituency 1 (Akinhanmi/Cole, Adeniran/Ogunsanya, Iponri Housing Estate/Eric Moore, Igbaja/ Stadium, Shitta/Ogunlana Drive, Yaba/Ojuelegba). See you outside!”

