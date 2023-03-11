Don’t be too desperate about getting married – Rapper Erigga advises

Erhiga Agarivbie, better known as Erigga, a Nigerian Hip Hop act, has written some words of advice for young people who want to marry.

He took to Twitter to urge them not to rush into marriage because who they marry is very important.

Erigga stated that not being in a hurry to settle down would help one discern if their partner is somehow related to the devil.

He tweeted; “Don’t be too DESPERATE about getting married, So that the devil will not package one of his cousins for you.”

Don't be too DESPERATE about getting married,

— 𝙴𝚛𝚒𝚐𝚐𝚊.eth 🐐 (@erigganewmoney) March 11, 2023

In other news, A Nigerian lady known simply as Sandra has asked for help because she has a habit of sleeping with the husbands of other women.

She claims she can’t stop stealing men from their wives, but she does lose interest in a man the moment he leaves his partner for her, and she believes this is a therapist-required problem.