God forbid I have a child in Kenya — Cubana Chief Priest denies having baby with Kenyan side chic

By Ezie Innocent

Gistlover, a controversial blogger, claimed that the socialite, whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu, got a Kenyan pregnant and then refused to accept the child.

Obi Cubana responded to the allegations by stating that the blogger is out to blackmail him for money. Obi Cubana challenged the blogger to a DNA test in a lengthy Instagram story post.

“Am so rich that if I have a child outside my matrimonial bliss no one will know about it. Gistlover feels I can pay him/her for blackmail that’s so funny me of all people.

Oba without palace if e sure for you pay for the logistics for the DNA with your money I go run am, if the baby is mine I will double your expense if you can’t afford to pay show yourself and I will spend my money to do it.

Social media kidnapper you Dey find money, You guys have been trying to blackmail me since last year to give you money.

It’s a huge disrespect to me to say my child was born in Kenya of all places God forbid I assemble my babies In Nigeria and make them in America am too detailed to do such low key,” he wrote in part.

