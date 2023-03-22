TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has revealed how her boyfriend of 3-4 years died right in the middle of bedroom activities due to brain aneurysm. 

She said that it took her some time to heal from the experience as it was a scary one for her.

In her words: 

“I was in a relationship with him for 3-4 years and he died of a brain aneurysm in the middle of sex. I was giving him head and his last words were “oh sht”. Like a month or two ago, that’s when I finally healed. And he died 2017.”

Some netizens shared their experiences as well. 

be_fromthewoods said: 

“For real I had a brain aneurysm bursted when I came too but luckily i survived it.. turns out gasms are like in the top 3 for bursting an aneurysm. With head trauma r 1 and coughing r 2 rgasms r 3”

See video here: 

