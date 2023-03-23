TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“He died in the middle of s*x” – Lady narrates how she lost…

Pastor closes down church after winning 100 million through…

Man rents N2.8m Lekki apartment only to discover the service…

“I didn’t expect to be hurt” BBNaija’s Vee Iye opens up on her break-up with Neo Akpofure (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Vee has opened up on her breakup with her co-star Neo Akpofure.

Vee Iye disclosed that her relationship with Neo ended peacefully and without any conflicts in an interview with Stephanie Coker for on podcast, “Me, Her, and Everything.”

The media personality said that everything was going well between them until it became bad, at which point they decided to part ways.

READ ALSO

“God dissolve this friendship by fire” – Lady kicks…

Get a job, your man is not an ATM – Eva Alordiah chides…

Vee Iye revealed that she was hurt by their breakup because she had no idea how it would negatively impact her.

Regarding her romantic life, Vee Iye admitted that she is unlucky in love because the dating pool is crowded with bad who are only interested in hurting people because they have been hurt too.

She said:

“I am single to stupor. And the people that are single to stupor are all mad. We are all mad, hurt people hurting people. People that are still suffering form their last relationship

My last relationship ended with…., there was no argument, there was no fight, there was nothing.

It was good until it wasn’t and then we went our separate ways.

Was I hurt for a few months? Yes. We ended on mutual terms but I didn’t expect to be that hurt even though we decided that it wasn’t going anywhere. I thought I would be able to move on quickly but it took some time .

The difference between me alot of men I have met is that I have decided to take it as a lesson. I learn from it and try be a better person for the next guy”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“He died in the middle of s*x” – Lady narrates how she lost her boyfriend

Pastor closes down church after winning 100 million through sports betting

Man rents N2.8m Lekki apartment only to discover the service charge is N2.1m

Just N50k – Mechanic who returned N10.8m reveals amount he received as reward

Man who’s been dating his teacher since primary school shares love story (Watch…

Paulo Okoye offers Monalisa Stephen 2million to reveal identity of her boyfriend…

Graduate narrates how he went from struggling for survival to making N20m in…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“We are not like your mom” – Victoria Inyama fires back at Whitemoney

Omotola shares intimate photo with hubby as she celebrates 27 years of marriage

Senator Ike Ekweremadu reportedly found guilty of Organ-trafficking

“God dissolve this friendship by fire” – Lady kicks against friendship…

“I didn’t expect to be hurt” BBNaija’s Vee Iye opens up on her break-up with Neo…

I never said I’ll leave the world soon – Odumeje swallows his words

My biggest regret is giving my ex my school fees – Nigerian lady

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More