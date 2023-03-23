“I didn’t expect to be hurt” BBNaija’s Vee Iye opens up on her break-up with Neo Akpofure (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Vee has opened up on her breakup with her co-star Neo Akpofure.

Vee Iye disclosed that her relationship with Neo ended peacefully and without any conflicts in an interview with Stephanie Coker for on podcast, “Me, Her, and Everything.”

The media personality said that everything was going well between them until it became bad, at which point they decided to part ways.

Vee Iye revealed that she was hurt by their breakup because she had no idea how it would negatively impact her.

Regarding her romantic life, Vee Iye admitted that she is unlucky in love because the dating pool is crowded with bad who are only interested in hurting people because they have been hurt too.

She said:

“I am single to stupor. And the people that are single to stupor are all mad. We are all mad, hurt people hurting people. People that are still suffering form their last relationship

My last relationship ended with…., there was no argument, there was no fight, there was nothing.

It was good until it wasn’t and then we went our separate ways.

Was I hurt for a few months? Yes. We ended on mutual terms but I didn’t expect to be that hurt even though we decided that it wasn’t going anywhere. I thought I would be able to move on quickly but it took some time .

The difference between me alot of men I have met is that I have decided to take it as a lesson. I learn from it and try be a better person for the next guy”.