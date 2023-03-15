“I get turned off when a guy dances in the club” – DJ Tolanibaj

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tolanibaj has gone online to disclose the sort of men she likes whenever she goes to a club.

The influencer and disc jockey, in a post on social media page, stated that she gets turned off when she sees a guy dancing while in the club.

In explanation, Tolanibaj said that is more better to her when the guy decides to sit down on a sofa or chair with an air of a big boy that he is, rather than dancing around.

The Vlogger wrote;

“I get turned off when a guy dances in the club. Like sit down and pretend to be a big boy.”

In reaction, FemiFemo_ said: ” Awww, Club Rules and Regulations chairwoman😂🙌🏽🙌🏽

Make I dey sit down like this inside club”

@AWholeSalmanPR wrote: ” Your takes Worse pass podcast own”