I look out for talent, luck when signing artistes – Don Jazzy

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Michael Collins Ajereh aka Don Jazzy, a Nigerian music executive, has opened up about his selection process when it comes to signing an artiste.

He also stated that, in addition to talent, the lucky person must have good luck and well-prepared.

The Mavin Records boss revealed this during an interview with media personality Hauwa Magaji, in which he also stated that his signees must be consistent in displaying themselves before and after stardom.

Don Jazzy said; “I look out for talent, luck, preparation, and being at the right place at the right time. Showcasing yourself is also important, even after someone discovers you.”

Speaking on whether he feels bad about being taken advantage of, he said; “(American rapper) Kanye West says if you cannot use somebody and somebody cannot use you, you are useless. I am grateful that I can be used actually.

That means I am valuable enough to be used for something. I feel like if people can reach out to me for something that they need; it means I am valuable.”

On how he combines his private and social life, Don Baba J said; “I am not supposed to be an artiste. I and the camera don’t agree. However, I am better now. I actually prefer social media platforms such as Tiktok and Instagram.

I turn down public speaking invitations all the time. If the people in the room are just about 20 or 30 people, and it is a question and answer session, I can do it. I don’t even like going live on Instagram.”

