“I love me enough for both of us” – Kiddwaya showers love on mystery woman

Nigerian reality TV star, Kiddwaya has posted a picture of a mystery white woman who he declared love for on his instagram page.

In the picture where she was clad in a red swim suit, Kiddwaya was seen carrying her. The caption of the photo he posted read:

“I love me enough for both of us”

Netizens reacted in so many ways to this post, some of them read:

endlessog_;

“Nigerian girls don carry complain enter when una Wan use billing finish somebody son”

marshals:

“With all he did with Erica. well no be all d end with d same people.tobi & ceec, Erica & kidwaya”

king_sador:

“Oga if u finish ur content, pay that your escort make she go meet next client.”