TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My boyfriend got angry because I didn’t fight ‘side chic’ I saw…

Young man uses winnings from sports betting to buy Benz

“Stop putting your mouth in women’s private, it’s the cause of…

“I love me enough for both of us” – Kiddwaya showers love on mystery woman

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian reality TV star, Kiddwaya has posted a picture of a mystery white woman who he declared love for on his instagram page. 

In the picture where she was clad in a red swim suit, Kiddwaya was seen carrying her. The caption of the photo he posted read: 

“I love me enough for both of us” 

READ ALSO

Pregnant woman goes into labor at ATM queue

“My mother is an Igbo woman” – Desmond Elliot claims

Netizens reacted in so many ways to this post, some of them read:

endlessog_;

“Nigerian girls don carry complain enter when una Wan use billing finish somebody son”

marshals:

“With all he did with Erica. well no be all d end with d same people.tobi & ceec, Erica & kidwaya”

king_sador:

“Oga if u finish ur content, pay that your escort make she go meet next client.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My boyfriend got angry because I didn’t fight ‘side chic’ I saw in his house –…

Young man uses winnings from sports betting to buy Benz

“Stop putting your mouth in women’s private, it’s the cause of your problem” –…

“My boyfriend of 4 years introduced me to his boyfriend” –…

“Why you should never confess to your man when you cheat on him” – Actor Seun…

Side Chic accosts her sugar daddy at event, reveals in front of his wife that…

Young man recounts how his dad’s best friend began dating his mum after…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Send a congratulatory message on WhatsApp immediately” – Senator Shehu…

“Anyone that intends to disrupt elections should be ready to die” –…

Lady narrates how she witnessed a woman pray her dead daughter back to life

“I love me enough for both of us” – Kiddwaya showers love on mystery woman

Pregnant woman goes into labor at ATM queue

I was born still but my dad revived me by crying to God – Woman shares testimony

Nigerian man attempts hawking in a commercial bus in UK

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More