I used to enjoy comfortable life back in Nigeria – Man laments a week after relocating to UK (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

Nigerian man vented his frustrations in a bitter manner one week after moving to the UK.

He and his wife went as part of their plan to start over, but when they arrived they discovered they were living in a one-room apartment.

The Igbo-speaking man reminded his wife in a recording that when he was still in Nigeria, he was enjoying a very comfortable life in a duplex.

He remembered that while they could move around freely in their $1,400 UK apartment, they only had a room for clothes and storage.

She made fun of him and questioned why he was lamenting, particularly considering that it was he who had proposed the move abroad and had come up with the idea.

