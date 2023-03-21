“If Desmond Elliot could be re-elected then there’s no hope” – Sonia Ogiri cries out

Nollywood actress, Sonia Ogiri has taken to her Instagram page to lament over the whole drama that followed the 2023 general elections.

She cried out that there is no hope for the common Nigerian if Desmond Elliot could be re-elected for the third term.

In her words:

“After 2023 Elections, it safe to say authoritatively that Nigeria wasn’t Primed for Independence and we should blame it on our Hero’s past. Why in a hurry for Freedom when they learnt absolutely nothing from their teachers? We still couldn’t get anything right since 1960. We now run to Countries that were truly colonized by the colonial masters today.”

“If our Leaders, president saw nothing wrong with this Election process then Nigeria can never get BETTER. If a Desmond Elliot is re-elected for the 3rd term (12 years in office) after all said and done? other politicians 16-18 year’s then there’s no hope for the common Nigerian. Lets not deceive ourselves”