Judy Austin comes under fire following death of Yul and May Edochie’s first son

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Judy Austin, the second wife of popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has been lambasted by netizens after the death of the actor’s first son.

Recall it was reported that Yul Edochie’s first son with his first wife had reported died after falling unconscious and being rushed to the hospital.

Although, the actor is yet to confirm or debunk the alleged demise of his son, some social media users have taken to his second wife’s page to leave vile comments.

Some have blamed her for being the cause of the death after claiming she snatched Yul from his first wife.

One mj_luxury_hairs wrote: “You’ve succeeded in killing the poor boy God will judge you”

i_am_neodera wrote: “Ur handwork is evident”

sashaitota1 wrote: “Congratulations to Judy on her latest accomplishment, she came to steal, destroy and kill, hope she’s dancing graciously with her finest shoes, as for Yul, your father that married just one woman till his old age, u think his stupid or u think he didn’t like women, the reason most children never progress in life then was bcus of polygamy, just dey play, dey play”

unique_temmie wrote: “U collect person husband,u still dey use man pepper her,na the result be ds now.. i pray online inlaws will not eat u raw…”

