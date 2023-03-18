Man arrested for selling his 9-month-old son to three buyers at different amounts

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Ezie Innocent

Daniel Chigozie, 30, was arrested by Amotekun Corps agents for allegedly selling his nine-month-old son to three different buyers.

According to David Akinremi, Commandant of the Corps in Ogun State, the agency received intelligence that the father had serially traded his son, Daniel Chinonye Darlington.

He claimed Chigozie sold the child to three different buyers in the Lagos neighborhoods of Sango, Meiran, and Apapa.

The suspect, a resident of Abela in Sango Ota, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State was paid N150,000, N400,000 and N700,000 respectively from unknown buyers between August 2022 and February 2023.

According to Akinremi, investigation conducted by the corps revealed that the man, who is suspected to be working with a criminal syndicate had devised a means through which the son was retrieved from each of the buyers after each sale until he sold him to the last buyer, one Dr. Nosa in Apapa.

In his confessional statement, Chigozie admitted committing the crime.

He is being profiled by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for a follow-up investigation to recover the child and for prosecution.

