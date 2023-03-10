TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Musical artist, CeoSonSon, has taken to his Twitter page to share his hilarious encounter with a police woman.

Unknowing to him, the police woman was not real. It was only just cardboard image and he was already angry that the police officer snubbed him. 

In his words:

“BRUHHH I went to this gas station to buy some gummy bears and when I was leaving I noticed this woman kept looking at me so I said. ” Heyyy how you doing”. seconds go by and now we just staring at each other & I mumble under my breath like ” Oh so this woman ain’t gonna speak huh”. She had alot of nerve to be staring me down like that. Well anyways, I continue to stare back at her until i started walking out the door and GUESS WHAT? It was a mf cardboard of a police officer.”

