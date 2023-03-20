Man offers N1m reward for information on couple that allegedly duped him of N27m

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A tech entrepreneur known as Oladele Dada has raised an alarm on social media after being defrauded of 27 million Naira.

He shared photos of a Nigerian couple and allegedly that they are the ones who scammed him of the huge sum of money.

The young man announced a reward of one million naira for anybody who has knowledge of the husband, Ajibola Daniel and his wife

Oladele said he reported the matter to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC but they refused to act on his complaint.

He said; “If you know the whereabouts of Ajibola Daniel and the wife and how I can get him, I will dash you 1 million Naira. This two people scammed me of 27million Naira. Please help me retweet. Reported to @officialEFCC and they ignored & did not do anything.”

A tweep @bonnypumping said; I know where he currently lives but as an Igbo man that I am, this matter doesn’t concern me. I won’t collect N1million as an Igbo man and cause fight between two Yoruba brothers. Find him yourself!

