Mandykiss reacts after being called out for making man poor after sexual affair

Social media influencer, Mandykiss has taken to her social media page to deny all the allegations laid against her by Salo.

She expressed her displeasure on her Instagram story as she threw curses at him.

Her post read:

“Salo u will never find peace in ur life. God wil grant u sadness and sorrow. Salo I understand d fact u wanna trend But this time around u mess with d wrong fellow!!! Cos I won’t take it easy with u. Do not use my name to chase clout!!! Don’t stain me salo! Stop being stupid. Are u tryna chase people away from me???? Salo you’re a terrible liar And some nitwits gon believe what u said”

Netizens once again rushed to the comments to share their own view on the matter. Some of which read:

nevernotworking:

“She no argue say Salo no lash o…. but na the bad luck part she no understand.”

khemie_solah:

“Salo no get sense, werey chase clout pass Nkechi Blessing”

tipsybanks_ dtr:

“Imagine kettle wey don cook with firewood Dey say make them no stain am… this post isn’t about kettle.”