“Me and my wife got it out of the way” – Davido speaks on wedding with Chioma (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Afrobeats musician Davido has provided more details about his upcoming nuptials to wife Chioma Rowland and the date of their grand ceremony.

After his return to social media after a few months gone, Davido announced that he and his fiancée, Chioma, had married and were no longer just engaged.

The singer stated during an interview with “The Timeless 99.9 FM” that he and Chioma’s marriage should have taken place years ago.

Although, he and his wife, Chioma Rowland chose to get it over with by hosting a small wedding with just some close relatives and acquaintances present.

He continued by saying that they would still host a grand wedding to commemorate their marriage sometime in the following year.

Watch him speak;

