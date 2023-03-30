Singer Davido storms Billionaire , Tony Elumelu’s house for his daughter’s 21st birthday (Video)

Phenomenal Nigerian musician, Davido who is set to release his new album, visited the home of billionaire and business magnate, Tony Elumelu.

Davido stormed the businessman’s luxurious mansion on Wednesday for Tony Elumelu’s daughter, Gigi, who turned 21 years old on Wednesday.

Tony Elumelu had held a birthday party for his beautiful daughter and the event was graced by various personalities.

The singer was seen looking all smiles and happy, despite all he had been through the previous year.

The business tycoon shared photos and videos of him and Davido and revealed to his followers that he and the singer had discussed about his yet to be released album.

“@davido discussing his new album,” he wrote.

See his Instagram post below;