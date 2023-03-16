TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I make U-turn whenever I decide to leave my husband –…

“Is this a bar or an eatery” – Portable leaves many confused as…

Singer Burna Boy offends his sister at her birthday party as he…

Monalisa Stephen shades Caramel Plugg for berating ladies who do most for men during talking stage

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular actress, Monalisa Stephen has thrown a shade at influencer, Caramel Plugg for berating ladies who go extra miles to impress men during talking stages.

A controversy had erupted after a lady shared how she got her heart broken by a man who invited her to his place to pound yam for him.

She had revealed that she and the man were still in talking stage when he told her that he has a fiancée after he had already made her pound yams for him.

READ ALSO

Don’t tell people what to do – Monalisa Stephen slams Teni…

Jada is greedy for wanting Wizkid all to herself –…

Caramel Plugg who reacted to said that she can never imagine herself doing such for a man who she’s in talking stage with.

Monalisa Stephen tackled her by advising ladies not to listen to influencers because some of them are crying and begging in some men’s DM.

See her post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I make U-turn whenever I decide to leave my husband – Actress, Regina…

“Is this a bar or an eatery” – Portable leaves many confused as he unveils his…

Singer Burna Boy offends his sister at her birthday party as he exposes her real…

First wife attacks husband’s second wife on their wedding day (Video)

I caught my ‘virgin’ girlfriend sleeping with her brother – Heartbroken man…

“You only checked on me once a year” – Halima Abubakar drags…

Tallest corper falls in love with shortest corp member after meeting at NYSC…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Monalisa Stephen shades Caramel Plugg for berating ladies who do most for men…

Why a working class lady will appreciate 5k more than a university girl –…

My boyfriend got angry because I didn’t fight ‘side chic’ I saw in his house –…

Lady humiliates boyfriend, collects phone and belt she gifted him (Video)

“I believe in Desmond Elliot” – Actress Efe Irele

“It is time for Joe to pick up his phone” – FFK calls out Joe Biden for…

BBN Angel reveals what goes on in her mind whenever she visits the toilet

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More