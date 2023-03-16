Monalisa Stephen shades Caramel Plugg for berating ladies who do most for men during talking stage

Popular actress, Monalisa Stephen has thrown a shade at influencer, Caramel Plugg for berating ladies who go extra miles to impress men during talking stages.

A controversy had erupted after a lady shared how she got her heart broken by a man who invited her to his place to pound yam for him.

She had revealed that she and the man were still in talking stage when he told her that he has a fiancée after he had already made her pound yams for him.

Caramel Plugg who reacted to said that she can never imagine herself doing such for a man who she’s in talking stage with.

Monalisa Stephen tackled her by advising ladies not to listen to influencers because some of them are crying and begging in some men’s DM.

