Entertainment
By Shalom

A female pastor, Iren has sent a message to women who commented on her post about her husband as though she shared him with them. 

She had posted a picture of her husband saying that she misses him when another woman replied “our lover” which sparked up anger.

She took to her Twitter page to address them saying:

“Posted my husband’s picture, and I said I miss you my lover.One lady commented, ‘Our lover’ another one said ‘me too. So grateful my mother taught me boundaries because what on earth is the lack of discretion in this generation?>>> 

“It’s not everything that comes to mind that you’ll say. Shop in the book of Proverbs for common sense. Some people will post their dad’s pics online and Christian girls will say: ‘Can your mummy fi ht?’ 

“What’s that? Like what on earth is that really? Grateful to be married to a good man, grateful to be secure in my marriage.”

“But as a Pastor, I’m not doing ladies a favour if I don’t mention things like this. Even if you don’t mean what you say, it says a whole lot about you! About the kind of person you are. You don’t mean anything by it, but you don’t see anything wrong with it, and that’s the problem. 

“People without boundaries easily cross lines because they have none. Like a gold ring in a pig’s snout is a beautiful woman who shows no discretion. Proverbs 11:22. 

“Reassess yourself, and if you won’t that’s your business, but kindly don’t bring that energy around me or mine. My angels are many and they don’t play cute. Thanks.”

