Nigerian dancer, Pocolee has posted a video of himself dancing in a club while making reference to reality star Tbaj who said it was a turn off for her.
In the video which he captioned “Na wetin Tbaj no like be this”, he confessed to carry out the activity which was in fact a huge turn off for the reality star.
Netizens found this very funny as they rushed to the comments to express themselves. Some of the comments read:
properties_by_susan:
“Even me sef no like this one. This his dance is provoking”
rhodaofficial_:
“She said it her choice, make una leave her with her choice, I love to see guys dance but.make e no b d1 way carry me come”
mhizzbaybii:
“I can’t even come to a club with a nigga Dancing up and down. Poco dance for a living. Professionalism shouldn’t be attached to this. We all got her point.”
See video here:
