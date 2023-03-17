“Na wetin Tbaj no like be this” – Pocolee turns off Tbaj with his club dance steps

Nigerian dancer, Pocolee has posted a video of himself dancing in a club while making reference to reality star Tbaj who said it was a turn off for her.

In the video which he captioned “Na wetin Tbaj no like be this”, he confessed to carry out the activity which was in fact a huge turn off for the reality star.

Netizens found this very funny as they rushed to the comments to express themselves. Some of the comments read:

properties_by_susan:

“Even me sef no like this one. This his dance is provoking”

rhodaofficial_:

“She said it her choice, make una leave her with her choice, I love to see guys dance but.make e no b d1 way carry me come”

mhizzbaybii:

“I can’t even come to a club with a nigga Dancing up and down. Poco dance for a living. Professionalism shouldn’t be attached to this. We all got her point.”

See video here: