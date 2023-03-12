Nkechi Blessing fumes after online vendor scammed her of N750k (Video)

Popular Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has revealed that she was scammed of N750,000 by an online vendor.

The Nollywood diva said she paid for some items from the vendor who ended up blocking her days after receiving the money.

Nkechi Blessing ranted in a video posted on her Instagram page while urging people to avoid sponsored adverts on furniture.

She said that she contacted the seller who sent her an account number and claimed it was the distributor’s bank details.

The actress said she expressed concerns to the vendor, but still went ahead to transfer N750k to them and kept following up but the person was claiming not to have received the money.

However, on the day she made the video, she found out that the person has blocked her on all their platforms.

Nkechi Blessing said she was using herself as a scapegoat to warn others to be wary of online vendors.

She said that when she wakes up everyday, she will rain curses on the person until he searches for her and sends the money.

Watch the video below: