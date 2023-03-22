Paulo Okoye offers Monalisa Stephen 2million to reveal identity of her boyfriend following sxxual revelation

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular socialite, Paulo Okoye has blasted Nollywood actress Monalisa Stephen over her baffling revelation on her intimate affair with her boyfriend.

It would be recalled that the thespian had revealed during a podcast, The Honest Bunch, that her boyfriend goes down on her during her period.

This set off outrage from social media users who lambasted her severely for making such unseemly revelation in public.

Paulo Okoye similarly blasted her and accused her of trying to chase clout.

He declared that he’s sure that nobody goes down on her, and if truly her man does, then she should reveal his identity and he’d give her 2 million naira.

Paulo wrote:

“I’m 1M% licks your Bloody Pixxy!!! On your Period. I believe she is just a clout chaser. But if your not lying call his name for 2m- Naira. Just open your mouth. Zaaaawaaa aaa”.

