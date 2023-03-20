Phyna berated for allegedly slapping Groovy twice

Big Brother Naija season 7 winner, Phyna, has come under fire for reportedly hitting her ex-boyfriend Groovy because he betrayed her.

Her supporters, known as Phynation, claimed that she slapped him because he made an agreement behind her back that was intended for both of them.

The ex-lovers were approached by a brand to sign a deal as a pair with the signature name “Groophy,” but Groovy was said to have refused since they split up, according to the fanbase during a Twitter space session.

He allegedly went back to the business to propose the idea of choosing him, which caused Phyna some trouble when she learned about it.

Following the finding, the reality star confronted the model, and it is claimed that during their argument, she slapped him twice.

It was also claimed that Groovy retaliated with a slap, causing the chaos to worsen to the point where those in attendance chose to step in.

@officialsommy41; Poor Groovy. He endured the mouth odor and everything still come chop breakfast and slap because he refused to sign couple deal with her

@Den_zel21; Weena slapped Groovy cos he did a shoot with nengi & He slapped her back. A brand wanted to sign Groophy,Groovy declined & went behind to beg them sign him only Phyna heard & went to fight him

@Annieberry44; Phyna o lmao she has been tweeting trash all day and we heard gist that she slapped groovy

@Mrkainebinduom; Phyna slapped groovy twice m and groovy slapped her back. And then she slapped him again for doing a photoshoot with Nengi

@defnotdoe; Phyna was also angry when Groovy chose to partner with Chomzy for the brand shoots,but he declined when it was with her. That’s sad,idk why he doesn’t wanna be affiliated with her when it comes to doing business. Is she that razz?

@icytanyaa; A brand wanted to sign Groophy,Groovy declined then went back to beg them to sign him only. Phyna heard and went to fight him😹😹😹

@Rainyzion; No wonder Groovy left her. Girl with such a disgvsting razzzz attitude. What [email protected] as brand winner of BBN on a day as important like this to the nation. Cancel Phyna abeg!!!