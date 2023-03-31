“Pity card in the mud” Actress Esther Nwachukwu mocks May Edochie as she blames her for her first son’s death

Popular actress, Esther Nwachukwu has blamed Yul Edochie’s first wife, May Edochie for the alleged death of her son.

She hinted that the son had died because she refused to forgive her husband’s mistake of welcoming a baby with another woman.

According to her, she was busy with her newfound influencing lifestyle rather than focus on building her home.

She wrote:

“Don’t marry a woman who is unforgiving. Don’t marry a woman who’ll make the world to hate you. Marriage is for better no matter what as long as there is no domestic violence abuse mourn to forgive her husband.

Don’t marry a woman who has the spirit of unforgiving. There was no domestic abuse nothing of such. Just cos he married a second wife. Yes it’s heart breaking and yes it’s disrespectful. What happened to the oath? What happened to for better for worse? What happened to forgiveness?

You used the opportunity as if you waited patiently for him to make the mistake then u kuku strong ur heart and refused to forgive. Where was all these brands when ur marriage was going well? Influencer isonu.

A wise woman wouldn’t. Walk away cos her husband cheated. U can only heal and take back ur home and prepare it better than it was.

Una dey judge yul. Una dey crucify Yul all the while. Pity card in the mud.