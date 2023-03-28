Portable cries out in fear as police officers storm his bar to arrest him

Controversial music star, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable has raised alarm after some policemen came to his bar to arrest him.

The father of three who recently celebrated his son’s birthday took to his social media live to show the embarrassing moment the officials came into the office of the establishment.

In the clip shared on his Instagram page, Portable could be seen raising his voice as he enquired the reason for the unexpected arrest.

Portable could be heard screaming and saying almost hysterically that, “I am a celebrity and I work for APC, you don’t have any right to walk into my office and tell me that I am under arrest”.

He then claimed that a yahoo boy had requested for his arrest but didn’t disclose the reason.

Watch the video below: