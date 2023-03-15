Singer Burna Boy offends his sister at her birthday party as he exposes her real age (Video)

Popular Afrobeats singer, Burna Boy has made his sister, Ronami’s age public during her birthday celebration.

The media personality turned a new age yesterday and her birthday was made a remarkable one by friends and family who wished her well.

Ronami held a birthday party to celebrate her new age yesterday and her musician brother graced the event.

During the celebration, as the “Odogwu” crooner was giving his speech, he wondered why she was hiding her age.

Burna Boy pointed out how she was hiding her real age by not giving a definite age, but had written 29 + 1 instead.

He then spilled to everyone that attended the birthday party that his sister is turning 30 years old.

“You think say you wise, you no wan write 30, you wrote 29 + 1. No wahala Sha. Everybody she is 30,” he said

Watch the video below: