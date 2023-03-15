TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I make U-turn whenever I decide to leave my husband –…

I used to enjoy comfortable life back in Nigeria – Man laments a…

First wife attacks husband’s second wife on their wedding day…

Singer Burna Boy offends his sister at her birthday party as he exposes her real age (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Afrobeats singer, Burna Boy has made his sister, Ronami’s age public during her birthday celebration.

The media personality turned a new age yesterday and her birthday was made a remarkable one by friends and family who wished her well.

Ronami held a birthday party to celebrate her new age yesterday and her musician brother graced the event.

READ ALSO

MC Oluomo’s ex girlfriend wishes him a happy birthday

Chioma Akpotha celebrates 43rd birthday with stunning photos

During the celebration, as the “Odogwu” crooner was giving his speech, he wondered why she was hiding her age.

Burna Boy pointed out how she was hiding her real age by not giving a definite age, but had written 29 + 1 instead.

He then spilled to everyone that attended the birthday party that his sister is turning 30 years old.

You think say you wise, you no wan write 30, you wrote 29 + 1. No wahala Sha. Everybody she is 30,” he said

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I make U-turn whenever I decide to leave my husband – Actress, Regina…

I used to enjoy comfortable life back in Nigeria – Man laments a week after…

First wife attacks husband’s second wife on their wedding day (Video)

People think I do runs, they don’t know I use men for rituals – Lagos big girl…

“She don cast update” – Lady fakes pregnancy to jump long…

I caught my ‘virgin’ girlfriend sleeping with her brother – Heartbroken man…

“7 years in ashewo business” – Nigerian lady celebrates as she…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Is this a bar or an eatery” – Portable leaves many confused as he unveils his…

Singer Burna Boy offends his sister at her birthday party as he exposes her real…

“I get turned off when a guy dances in the club” – DJ Tolanibaj

Lady raises alarm after DJ at a club switched to gospel music

Kate Henshaw bashes CBN after declaring old naira notes as legal tender in the…

“What do men really want”- lady puzzled as boyfriend breaks up with her after…

“Thunder fire una” – Charly boy sends cryptic message to President-elect…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More